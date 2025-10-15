Bank of America: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.47 billion. The Charlotte, North…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.47 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue net of interest expense of $28.09 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.28 billion.

Bank of America shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 13%. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

