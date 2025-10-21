Bank First Corporation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $18 million.…

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $18 million.

The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The company posted revenue of $61.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Bank First Corporation shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $127.13, a climb of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.