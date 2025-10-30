Banco Santander-Chile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $259.3…

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $259.3 million.

The bank, based in Santiago Chile, Chile, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $653.9 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSAC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.