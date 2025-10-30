Banco Bilbao: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.96 billion.…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.96 billion.

The Madrid-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $10.64 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.64 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

Banco Bilbao shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

