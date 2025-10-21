Badger Meter: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.1 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.19.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $235.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229.4 million.

Badger Meter shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

