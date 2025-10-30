AXT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The semiconductor materials supplier posted revenue of $28 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.7 million.

AXT shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.32, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

