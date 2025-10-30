Axos Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $112.4…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $112.4 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $498.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $323.4 million.

Axos Financial shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $79.32, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.