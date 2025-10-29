AxoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $708,000, after…

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $708,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $60.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.1 million.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue of $222.8 million.

AxoGen shares have risen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

