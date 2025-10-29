Axis Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $301.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $3.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.64 billion.

Axis Capital shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $88.25, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.