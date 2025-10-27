Avis Budget: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $359…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $359 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $10.11.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.11 per share.

The car rental company posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.