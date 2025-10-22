Avery Dennison: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $166.3 million.…

The Mentor, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Avery Dennison expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.35 to $2.45.

Avery Dennison shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 15%. The stock has fallen 24% in the last 12 months.

