AutoNation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $215.1 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $5.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.85 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $7.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.86 billion.

AutoNation shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 14%. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.

