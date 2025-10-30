AUO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — AUO Corporation (AUOTY) on Thursday reported profit of $65.1 million in its…

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — AUO Corporation (AUOTY) on Thursday reported profit of $65.1 million in its third quarter.

The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The LCD screen manufacturer posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.36. A year ago, they were trading at $5.20.

