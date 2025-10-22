AT&T: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.31 billion. On a per-share…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.31 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 54 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $30.71 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.96 billion.

AT&T expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.97 to $2.07 per share.

