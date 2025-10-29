AtriCure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $267,000 in its…

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $267,000 in its third quarter.

The Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $134.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.5 million.

AtriCure expects full-year results to range from a loss of 26 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $532 million to $534 million.

AtriCure shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.26, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.