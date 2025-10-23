Associated Banc-Corp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $124.7 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $637.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $386.5 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375.9 million.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.32, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.

