ASML: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.48 billion.

The Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $6.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.27 per share.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $8.78 billion in the period.

ASML shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

