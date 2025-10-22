ASGN Inc: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.1…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.31 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

ASGN Inc shares have declined 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.33, a fall of 48% in the last 12 months.

