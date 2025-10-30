ASE Technology Hldg: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of…

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $363.2 million.

The Kaohsiung, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The integrated circuit maker posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period.

ASE Technology Hldg shares have climbed 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 42% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASX