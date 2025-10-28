Asbury Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $147.1…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $147.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $7.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.80 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $4.8 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.69 billion.

Asbury Automotive shares have fallen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

