Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

Artificial intelligence, automation and robotics are disrupting virtually every industry. In recent years, the world has gotten a firsthand look…

Artificial intelligence, automation and robotics are disrupting virtually every industry. In recent years, the world has gotten a firsthand look at remarkable advances in AI technology, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot, Google’s Gemini AI model and DeepSeek’s AI assistant.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Whether it be machine learning, large language models, smart applications and appliances, digital assistants, synthetic media software or autonomous vehicles, companies that aren’t investing in AI products and services risk becoming obsolete. Countless companies stand to benefit from AI, but a handful of stocks have AI and automation as a central part of their businesses. Here are 10 of the best AI stocks to buy, according to Argus:

Stock Implied upside* Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT) 19.8% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 21.4% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG,GOOGL) 5.8% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 21.6% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 15.9% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) 22.2% ASML Holding NV (ASML) 17.1% Adobe Inc. (ADBE) 39.8% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 20.5% Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) 19.9%

*From Oct. 21 close.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft has invested nearly $14 billion in OpenAI and has integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. Microsoft has also combined all its AI copilots into a single AI experience called Microsoft Copilot. In July, Microsoft pledged to make $4 billion in cash and technology donations to educational, philanthropic and labor organizations over the next four years to enhance AI education. Analyst Joseph Bonner says Microsoft is investing heavily in cloud services and AI technology, including AI startups, to set the stage for long-term growth. Argus has a “buy” rating and $620 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $517.66 on Oct. 21.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end chipmaker Nvidia provides the massive processing power needed to run advanced AI applications. Nvidia has been one of the best-performing stocks

in the entire market in recent years, and it’s largely due to the company’s AI exposure. In August, CEO Jensen Huang said the AI investment boom is far from over and projected $3 trillion to $4 trillion in AI infrastructure spending by 2030. Analyst Jim Kelleher says Nvidia’s impressive 54% data center revenue growth in the most recent quarter was driven by AI networking demand. Argus has a “buy” rating and $220 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $181.16 on Oct. 21.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet uses AI and automation in virtually every facet of its business, from ad pricing to content promotion to Gmail spam filters. Google launched its Bard AI chatbot in March 2023 and its Gemini general AI model in December 2023. In August, Google announced it will be providing U.S. colleges and universities access to $1 billion worth of AI education and job training tools, including student access to Gemini 2.5 Pro. Bonner says Alphabet will steadily roll out Gemini AI features. Argus has a “buy” rating and $265 price target for GOOGL stock, which closed at $250.46 on Oct. 21.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon has integrated AI into every aspect of its business, including its targeted advertisements, its marketplace search and recommendation algorithms, and its Amazon Web Services. Amazon offers a range of AI and machine learning services to its AWS cloud customers, including advanced text analytics, automated code reviews and chatbots. In August, Amazon announced it will be making OpenAI’s latest AI models available to AWS cloud customers for the first time. Kelleher says AI demand is growing faster than cloud demand, and Amazon is maneuvering to capture that growth. Argus has a “buy” rating and $270 price target for AMZN stock, which closed at $222.03 on Oct. 21.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has adopted a bold strategy of making Meta’s AI technology free and open to the public in an effort to gain market share and drive down competitors’ prices. In August, Meta implemented an AI hiring freeze following a months-long spending spree that involved hiring more than 50 AI researchers and engineers. Bonner says AI will significantly improve Meta’s ad targeting and revenue. Argus has a “buy” rating and $850 price target for META stock, which closed at $733.27 on Oct. 21.

[Read: 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for 2025]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world’s largest pure-play semiconductor foundry. Taiwan Semi manufactures all the advanced AI semiconductors for Nvidia and other AI chipmakers. In October, TSMC reported record profits and raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to the mid-30% range thanks to strong demand for AI chips. Kelleher says mainstream adoption of generative AI software and accelerating electronic device demand will support ongoing sales growth for Taiwan Semi in coming years. Company management has previously forecast at least 20% compound annual revenue growth from 2024 to 2029. Argus has a “buy” rating and $360 price target for TSM stock, which closed at $294.51 on Oct. 21.

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ASML produces photolithography systems and other processing equipment used in semiconductor fabrication. ASML is the only major producer of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment necessary to produce advanced AI chips. Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics are two of ASML’s largest customers. In October, ASML said booming AI demand is supporting robust sales and record orders for its advanced chipmaking equipment, despite warning investors that revenue from China could decline significantly in 2026. Kelleher says AI remains the primary growth driver in the semiconductor capital equipment market. Argus has a “buy” rating and $1,200 price target for ASML stock, which closed at $1,025.02 on Oct. 21.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe produces creative content software and other applications used for marketing and e-commerce. The company’s Firefly generative machine learning model is generating customer interest across Photoshop, Illustrator and other platforms. Adobe has also applied its Sensei AI and machine learning technology to its Adobe Analytics, Campaign and Target products. In August, Adobe announced the launch of Acrobat Studio, a new AI-powered platform aimed at combining Adobe Express content creation capabilities with PDF tools and agentic AI features. Bonner says Adobe is successfully infusing AI throughout its product suite. Argus has a “buy” rating and $500 price target for ADBE stock, which closed at $357.55 on Oct. 21.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

For years, IBM has been developing ways to adapt its AI supercomputer Watson to revolutionize health care, finance, law and academia. IBM’s portfolio of Watson AI solutions includes applications to improve customer service, automate workflow processes and predict outcomes. IBM’s Watson Studio even helps enterprise customers build AI applications. In October, IBM announced a strategic partnership with AI research lab Anthropic that includes IBM integrating Anthropic’s Claude large language model family into IBM software. Kelleher says IBM should capitalize on AI services demand from enterprises and foreign governments. Argus has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for IBM stock, which closed at $282.05 on Oct. 21.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)

Arista Networks supplies cloud networking solutions to internet companies, cloud services providers and enterprise data centers. Arista’s high-performance cloud networking solutions and high-throughput data center switches are necessary to provide the processing power required for intensive AI workloads. In October, Arista’s stock price took a hit when Nvidia announced Oracle, Meta Platforms and other Arista customers will be adopting Nvidia’s Spectrum-X ethernet networking products for their next-generation AI data centers. Nevertheless, Kelleher says AI demand is driving cloud networking growth and will support strong operating profits for Arista. Argus has a “buy” rating and $175 price target for ANET, which closed at $145.94 on Oct. 21.

[Read: 6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2025]

More from U.S. News

10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and Funds to Buy Now

8 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2025

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/22/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.