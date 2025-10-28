Armstrong World Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $86.3 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $425.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $421.1 million.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 49% in the last 12 months.

