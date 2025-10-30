Ardelyx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $969,000 in its…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $969,000 in its third quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $110.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $5. A year ago, they were trading at $5.89.

