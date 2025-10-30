Arcosa: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $73 million. The Dallas-based company…

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $797.8 million in the period.

Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.86 billion to $2.91 billion.

Arcosa shares have dropped nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $92.25, a fall of 3% in the last 12 months.

