Archrock Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $71.2 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $71.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $382.4 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.