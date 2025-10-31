Arbor Realty Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $48.8 million.…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $48.8 million.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $223 million in the period.

Arbor Realty Trust shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.