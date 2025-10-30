AptarGroup: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $127.9 million.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $961.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $952.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.28.

AptarGroup shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $124.36, a decline of 26% in the last 12 months.

