Apple: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $27.47 billion.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had net income of $1.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $102.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.2 billion.

Apple shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $271.40, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

