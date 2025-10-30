AppFolio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $33.6…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $33.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The property management software maker posted revenue of $249.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.6 million.

AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $945 million to $950 million.

AppFolio shares have fallen 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $235.71, a rise of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

