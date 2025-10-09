Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $23.6 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $23.6 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $358.2 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion.

Apogee Enterprises shares have decreased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $41.37, a decrease of 47% in the last 12 months.

