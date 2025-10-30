APi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $84 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

APi expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.83 billion to $7.93 billion.

APi shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 52% in the last 12 months.

