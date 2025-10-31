Aon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $458 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $458 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.94 billion.

Aon shares have declined almost 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has decreased 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AON

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.