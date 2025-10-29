Antero Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $76.2 million, after…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $76.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

Antero Resources shares have decreased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.62, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

