Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $15.13 billion in the period.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.