AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $75.7 million in the period.

AngioDynamics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 33 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $308 million to $313 million.

AngioDynamics shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 45% in the last 12 months.

