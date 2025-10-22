Amphenol: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.25 billion. The…

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.25 billion.

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $6.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 91 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Amphenol expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.26 to $3.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $22.66 billion to $22.76 billion.

Amphenol shares have risen 79% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 15%. The stock has increased 86% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.