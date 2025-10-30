Amneal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.4…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $784.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $773.6 million.

Amneal expects full-year revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.1 billion.

Amneal shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

