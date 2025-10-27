Amkor Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $126.6 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $126.6 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.88 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.18, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMKR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.