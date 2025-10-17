Ames National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.

The Ames, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

Ames National shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $19.67, an increase of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

