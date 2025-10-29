Amerisafe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $13.8 million. The…

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $13.8 million.

The Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 55 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $82 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $77.9 million.

Amerisafe shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.73, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

