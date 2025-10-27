Ameris Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $106 million. The bank,…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $106 million.

The bank, based in Atlanta, said it had earnings of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $431.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $315.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304.5 million.

Ameris Bancorp shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $74.41, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

