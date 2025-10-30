Ameriprise: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $912 million. The…

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $9.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $9.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.60 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.79 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.61 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.52 billion.

Ameriprise shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has fallen slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMP

