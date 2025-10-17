American Express: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $2.9 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $2.9 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $4.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.96 per share.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $18.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.99 billion.

American Express expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.20 to $15.50 per share.

American Express shares have increased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 13%. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

