American Airlines: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $114 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $13.69 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, American Airlines expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 75 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 95 cents per share.

American Airlines shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

