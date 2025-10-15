Amer Movil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.22 billion. The…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.22 billion.

The Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $12.51 billion in the period.

Amer Movil shares have climbed 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.