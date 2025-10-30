Amazon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $21.19 billion. The Seattle-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $21.19 billion.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $180.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion.

Amazon shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $223, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMZN

