Amarin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $49.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.2 million.

Amarin shares have climbed 95% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 49% in the last 12 months.

