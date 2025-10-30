Altria: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.38 billion. The…

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.07 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.25 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.32 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.37 to $5.45 per share.

