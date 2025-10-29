Alphabet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $34.98…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $34.98 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $2.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $102.35 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $87.47 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.96 billion.

