Alnylam: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $251.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $2.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Alnylam shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 69% in the last 12 months.

